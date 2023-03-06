Meeting of regional customs group on streamlining flow of goods between Romania, Moldova and Ukraine

The meeting of the regional customs coordination group between Romania, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, which took place last week at the headquarters of the Giurgiulesti Border Customs Office, was aimed at streamlining the flow of cargo traffic and improving the reaction to possible emergency situations.

"On March 2, 2023, the president of the Romanian Customs Authority, Mr. Bogdan-Lari Mihei, together with the head of the European Union Border Assistance Mission in Moldova and Ukraine (EUBAM), Mr. Slawomir Pichor, jointly chaired the meeting of the regional customs group that brings together the authorities customs from Romania, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine. Our country was the host of this meeting which took place at the headquarters of the Giurgiulesti Border Customs Bureau, within the Galati Regional Customs Directorate," informs a press release of the Romanian Customs Authority sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

The parties made a comparative analysis of the control procedures applied in emergency situations, in the three countries, in order to improve the prompt action mechanism and identify solutions to alleviate the pressure at the borders.

The purpose of the meeting was to exchange opinions and information between the customs authorities from Romania, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine regarding the current situation at the common borders, in order to make the flow of cargo traffic more efficient and to improve the response to possible emergency situations. The representatives of the Romanian Customs Authority, the Customs Service of the Republic of Moldova, and the State Customs Service of Ukraine appreciated the constant support of EUBAM to face the challenges of managing borders and ensuring their security, in the regional context.

"We very much appreciate the partnership with EUBAM, and this regional customs coordination group is very important for the relations between the customs authorities in Romania, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, especially in the current regional context in which streamlining traffic at the common borders is essential," said Bogdan Lari Mihei, president of the Romanian Customs Authority.

In the spirit of good cooperation, EUBAM and the customs authorities from Romania, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine have reiterated their availability for active cooperation, by coordinating joint actions and intensifying efforts to ensure border protection. AGERPRES