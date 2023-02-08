MEP Corina Cretu: Commissioner Ferreira assured me Romania won't lose money from 2014-2020 financial period

MEP Corina Cretu wrote on Tuesday on Facebook that Romania still has to spend until December 25 percent of the total EU funds allocated for the 2014 - 2020 financial period, and that following a meeting with European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Elisa Ferreira she received assurances that Romania will not lose money.

According to Cretu, the projects that cannot be completed until December most likely include the railway and highway modernization projects that register major delays in implementation.

Corina Cretu also showed that she proposed Commissioner Ferreira to initiate EC discussions for the extension of project submission and NRRP implementation deadlines, given that many member states are behind schedule with the submission of payment requests.

"In this context, I was informed that the Recovery and Resilience Plan is being renegotiated, primarily for the RePowerEU instrument to be granted a higher quota, i.e. for aid to households so that they are able to face the energy price explosion and for a higher share of investments in renewable energy. In the end, we also reviewed the goals and priorities that begun during my tenure as European Commissioner for Regional Policy and which were continued by Commissioner Ferreira, so that no region is left behind. I was delighted to learn about Mrs. Commissioner's positive impressions following her visits to Romania, to Bucharest, Alba-Iulia and Petrosani," Corina Cretu emphasized. AGERPRES