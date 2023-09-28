MEP Dragos Pislaru: Proposed tax package is wrong, will have negative effects on economy

The tax package that was proposed is wrong and will have negative effects on the economy, including the absorption of European funds, said Dragos Pislaru, member of the European Parliament, chairman of the Labor and Social Affairs Commission, Renew Group, on Thursday.

"At the moment there is a major imbalance in terms of the measures being taken. The European Commission does not tell us 'put everything on the private sector and let it be softer with state reforms'. In the PNRR it says exactly the opposite: the state needs to make a deep and substantial reform. That is why, to be very clear, one: I consider that the content of the fiscal package that was proposed is a wrong package and that it will have negative effects on the economy, including the absorption of European funds. Two : an absolutely essential thing, I don't think we are ticking off the targets and benchmarks in the 4th tranche that concern the fiscal reform and the improvement of taxation. And third: I think that the postponement of these reforms, as it is, give you only one example the digitalization of ANAF, on which since 2016 we have left it at a very advanced level and it was intentionally abandoned because it would have highlighted a lot of things about who is avoiding taxation, where the evasion is. Because evasion is not a general issue in the ether," said Dragos Pislaru, at the 11th edition of the European business forum in Romania - Eurosfat, an event organized by Europuls - the European Expertise Center, agerpres reports.

He also mentioned that when a state has a poor management of public money, it generally cannot have a good management of European money.

"Returning exactly to the essential problem that Romania has at the moment is that the PNRR does not write only about the budget deficit. In the PNRR it tells us very clearly, and it is a specific recommendation of the country for several years, it is about reforming the administration and of the Tax Administration for better management of public money and more efficient collection. In the summer, when the Government first presented us with the package, it seemed to be a fair matter. Half is taken over by the state and reduces spending and it is a reform and half the private sector. In the final form, if you look at the opinion of the Social Economic Council, employers, unions, civil society requested information from the Ministry of Finance to say what the impact is. And we actually see what is happening there, according to official data. The savings or finally, 15% of the money collected from the reduction of expenses or from reforms, and 85% are actually taxes that go to the private sector," said Dragos Pislaru.Europuls - The Center for European Expertise is organizing the 11th edition of Eurosfat, the largest European business forum in Romania, on Thursday in Bucharest, the Union, with the theme "The European Union and new horizons".