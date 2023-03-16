MEP Gheorghe notifies CJEU, European Ombudsman about possible Schengen-related discrimination against Romanians, Bulgarians

Renew Europe MEP Vlad Gheorghe says on Thursday that he asked the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) and the European Ombudsman, the equivalent of the Ombudsman in Romania, to say whether Romanians and Bulgarians left outside the single European area of free movement are discriminated against.

"I have asked the two institutions to give their opinion in this case, given the provisions of Article 2 and Article 4, third paragraph of the Treaty on European Union, as well as Articles 20 and 21 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union. In my applications, I reminded the CJEU and the Ombudsman that both the European Parliament and the Commission have repeatedly decided that Romania and Bulgaria are ready to join Schengen and meet the necessary conditions for entry into the single European area of movement," Vlad Gheorghe wrote on Facebook.

He added that, in October 2022, the most recent mission requested by member states concluded that Romania not only observes and applies the Schengen rules, but has made a substantial contribution to the single area in its entirety.