MEP Tomac estimates CJEU lawsuit on Romania's blocked Schengen accession could take up to 2 years

MEP Eugen Tomac (EPP, People's Movement Party - PMP) estimated on Saturday that CJEU proceedings over the lawsuit initiated by him for Romania's not being accepted to join the Schengen could last between one year and a half and two years.

"There are many elements that we will bring to the Court for discussion and obviously our strategy is much broader and I am aware that this is a long process, and I am prepared to defend every request in this lawsuit, because it is based on the provisions of the EU's Functioning Treaty and of course, the Schengen acquis. It is essential that we carry through with this action, because if no unanimity is reached in the next two years, this lawsuit is our only remaining chance," Tomac told a press conference on Saturday at the PMP headquarters.

He emphasized that this initiative does not block Romania's Schengen accession negotiations, but on the other hand he voiced his opinion that Romania won't be able to join this year, according to agerpres.ro.

"The lawsuit opened at the Court of Justice of the European Union does not block Romania's negotiations with Austria, it doesn't block Bulgaria's negotiations with the Netherlands. The Council has the right and the freedom to make this decision at any time. So a lawsuit at the Court of Justice of the European Union doesn't hinder in any way the Council's freedom to meet whenever it considers - there can also be an extraordinary Council meeting - and take a decision to correct this injustice," said the MEP.

He once again emphasized that Romania and Bulgaria have been meeting the Schengen accession criteria since June 9, 2010, as acknowledged by a European Commission report, whereas on the other hand, Croatia applied to join in 2021 and was accepted in 2022.

Eugen Tomac pointed out that until now no MEP has ever challenged in court an act of the EU Council, and that through his legal action, he wants the MEPs to also have the right to act as privileged applicants, just like the member states, the European Parliament, the Council and the Commission. Currently, MEPs can only act as non-privileged applicants, which means that they must demonstrate a direct interest in the challenged act.

"Until 1990, not even the European Parliament had privileged applicant status in challenging regulatory acts of the Commission or the Council. There was a precedent in this regard as well. That is precisely why I emphasize that, in addition to the annulment of this act, I pursue the same right for MEPs too, regardless of where they come from, because it is fundamental. We do not have the right of legislative initiative, as the Romanian MPs have, for example, but at least in matters related to the EU policies and the acts adopted by the Council, let us also enjoy this right to appeal in the Court of Justice of the European Union as privileged applicants," he said.

Also, MEP Tomac asked the Court to be allowed to request the government of Romania or the European Parliament to intervene in this process.

"At least in the European Parliament we have several instruments at hand through which we can ask for this, which I will do in the next period. We have a debate scheduled this month in the LIBE Committee, I spoke with the chairman of the committee, he will call this debate where we will invite the Austrian and the Dutch Interior ministers to explain the reason for their abstention, which has nothing to do with the migration issue. And obviously, I will fight for the European Parliament to intervene in this lawsuit on my side. It is a more complex procedure and of course, we are battling for all the chances, but it's a first," he said.

On February 6 Tomac filed with the Luxembourg-based judicial institution an action for annulment, based on Art. 263 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, asking the Court to declare the illegality of the implicit decision following the December 8, 2022 vote by which the Council decided against the full enforcement of the provisions of the Schengen acquis in Romania. Tomac maintains that his main argument can be found in the Accession Treaty, which provides in Protocol 1, Art. 4 para. (2) that "The provisions of the Schengen acquis are to be applied on the territory of each of these member states only on the basis of a European decision adopted by the Council in this regard, after verification, in accordance with the applicable Schengen evaluation procedures, of the fulfillment on the territory of the respective state of the necessary requirements for the application of all the relevant parts of the acquis."