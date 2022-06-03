Mihaela Buzarnescu qualifies for quarter-finals at Surbiton Trophy 2022 (ITF)

Romanian tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu qualified for the quarter-finals of the grass court ITF tournament, Surbiton Trophy 2022 (Great Britain) on Thursday, endowed with prizes of 100,000 USD, after defeating Georgian player Mariam Bolkvadze 7-5, 6-0.

This was the first encounter between Buzarnescu and Bolkvadze, a 24-year-old player who ranks 159th in the world.Buzarnescu (34 years old, World No. 120), the sixth seed of the tournament, will face British Jodie Anna Burrage (23 years old, World No. 260) in the quarter-finals.AGERPRES