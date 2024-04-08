Mine that disrupts traffic on Chilia stretch of Danube originates from World War I

The sea mine discovered on Monday on the Chilia stretch of the Danube by the Romanian authorities originates from World War I, announced the General Staff of the Naval Forces (SMFN) and the Delta Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU).

The mine was noticed at around 9:00 a.m., at kilometer 113 of the Danube, near the village of Patlageanca, and later Delta ISU activated the institution's pyrotechnic team and notified the eastern Tulcea Port Authority about the danger it posed to traffic ships on the Romanian-Ukrainian border, so river traffic in the area was made difficult.

"It is a mine manufactured in 1906, in France. It comes from a sunken ship downstream of the place where it was found. This type of element does not have a charge, but for the safety of the naval traffic and the area, it is required to be analyzed and inspected by specialized teams," stated ISU Delta Tulcea.

The mine was extracted from the Danube by the divers of the 39th Diving Center and the River Flotilla, and traffic in the area was resumed under safe conditions.

"The activity of identifying, classifying and extracting the historical mine was carried out in an inter-institutional manner and in accordance with the operational procedures established at the level of the National Defense System, public order and national security," informs the Naval Forces' release.