Minister Aurescu, at OECD reunion, expresses revolt towards attacks in France

Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Thursday sent a message of solidarity with the French people, expressing his revolt over the attacks in France, Romania's strategic partner, firmly condemning these inhumane actions committed against innocent people,

Solutions to overcome the global crisis generated by the pandemic, especially in the economic, social and environment domain, were analyzed on Thursday at the meeting of the ministerial-level Council of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in videoconference format, also attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, shows a release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), sent on Thursday to AGERPRES.

In his intervention, Minister Aurescu emphasized that Romania is a trustworthy partner of the OECD and pleaded, from the perspective of a candidate for accession, for the making of a decision to start accession negotiations with Romania.

Regarding the central topic of the meeting, the head of Romanian diplomacy presented Romania's efforts to recover in the context of the crisis provoked by the pandemic, with emphasis on the relevance of national programs in international context, in the spirit of multilateral cooperation. The Romanian dignitary reviewed the measures adopted the Romanian Government for economic relaunch through sustainable principles, as part of the new government plan in the domain and mentioned convergence between national economic recovery policies and the European and international ones, such as the Next Generation EU or the initiatives Team Europe and Coronavirus Global Response, in which Romania is participating.

At the same time, Aurescu emphasized the intensification of Romania's active participation in regional formats and in the domain of official development assistance (ODA), as a premise for sustainable economic recovery.

According to the minister, Romania reconfigured its national ODA programs in agreement with the targets assumed in various multilateral formats (EU, UN), both under the aspect of the financial contribution, as well as under topical aspects, adapting the projects to the necessities of the current crisis.