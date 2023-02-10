Minister Budai: I will take trade unions in education and healthcare as partners in building Salary Law

The Minister of Labour, Marius Budai, on Friday voiced his solidarity with the employees of the education system and those of the health system, who protested against the low level of salaries, told Agerpres.

He told AGERPRES that the unions in the two sectors of activity will become partners of the Ministry of Labour when the future draft of the Salary Law in the budget system will be discussed.

"I have always said that they are right. After a period of two years, namely the years 2020-2021, when the Salary Law was placed between brackets, to say so, and what was supposed to be implemented is still not implemented today, many more inequities have been created in the public pay system. Here we are now in this period when we have to fix what has not been done for two years. I talked with them and welcomed them at the PSD (Social Democratic Party) headquarters in Kiseleff and I said very clearly that I will take them as partners in the building of the future Salary Law and, if at the time when the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) was written a transparent discussion with the opposition parties was not taken into account, because this is a national programme, not one party's, I will not repeat the same mistake and I will take them as partners in what means the building of the Salary Law, but also of the Pensions Law," said Budai.

The Minister of Labour did not give a deadline in which the Law on wages in the public system will be corrected, stating that the application of a new normative act must be correlated with the country's budgetary resources.

The Minister of Labour participated, on Friday, in the reopening of the Racovat-Dyakivtsi border crossing point, between Romania and Ukraine.