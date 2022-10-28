Ministry of Finance planning to borrow over 4.78 billion RON in November

The Ministry of Finance (MF) has planned, for November 2022, loans from commercial banks in the amount of 4.2 billion RON, to which the sum of 585 million RON can be added in an additional session of non-competitive bids for bond auctions.

The total amount, of 4.785 billion RON, is by 920 million RON higher than the one that was scheduled in October, of 3.865 billion RON, and is intended for refinancing the public debt and financing the state budget deficit.

According to the listing particulars published in the Official Journal, the institution scheduled, in November, an auction for a discounted treasury certificate issue, on November 3, for an issue worth 300 million RON, with the maturity date on October 30, 2023, Agerpres informs.

Also, during the month of November, ten benchmark bond issues will be launched, with a total value of 3.9 billion RON, followed the next day by an additional session of non-competitive bids, for 15 percent of the initial value of the bond issue (585 million RON in total).

Thus, auctions were scheduled for an issue of 300 million RON - on October 31 (issue date being November 2) and for nine issues of 400 million RON - on days 3, 7 (two issues), 10 ( two broadcasts), November 14, 17, 21 and 24, 2022.