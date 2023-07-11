Ministry of Health: 460 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 in the last week

The Ministry of Health informed on Tuesday that 460 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered between July 3 and 9.

According to the ministry, 136 of the new cases from the last week are in reinfected patients, having tested positive more than 90 days after the previous infection.

Until now, 3,408,455 cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in Romania. The incidence recorded at 14 days is 0.04.

In the last week, 2,305 RT-PCR tests and 20,785 rapid antigen tests were performed.

Up to this date, at the national level, 13,908,724 RT-PCR tests and 13,802,004 rapid antigenic tests have been processed.

A number of 245 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units, the Ministry of Health informed on Tuesday.

39 patients are treated in the ICU, of whom 24 are not vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2.

Out of the total number of hospitalized patients, 18 are minors, 16 being hospitalized on the ward and two in ICU.

In the last week, three deaths were reported by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) - one man and two women.

One death was registered in the age category 60 - 69 years, one in the age category 70 - 79 years, and the third in the age category over 80 years.

Until now, 68,243 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, the Ministry of Health stated.AGERPRES