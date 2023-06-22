Mircea Geoana: I am proud as Romanian to visit Oradea and NATO- HUMINT Excellence Center

Deputy Secretary General of NATO, Mircea Geoana, said on Thursday evening in Oradea that he is proud as a Romanian visiting the city and the NATO Excellence Center in Human Intelligence (HUMINT).

"I am the highest NATO official who visited this Excellence Center of our alliance and I was happy to see, obviously, Romanian colleagues, but also from many other nations, working side by side, conducting training exercises and having in mind carrying out a very important project for us. This center is part of a collection of NATO centers of excellence, it is a leader in the field of Human Intelligence, and it is also a leader in terms of military education and specialized education for allied countries. I repeat : top professionals, exceptional conditions, I am proud as a Romanian to visit Oradea and the NATO Excellence Center, among the elite organizations of this kind within NATO," Mircea Geoana said for AGERPRES.

The deputy general secretary of NATO delivered on Thursday, at the Museum of the Country of Crisurilor (MTC) in Oradea, an international conference entitled "Vision, innovation, transformation", an event moderated by the manager of the MTC, Gabriel Moisa and which took place in the institution's series of cultural-scientific events. After his lecture, the guest answered several questions from the audience and journalists.

Regarding the Summit in Vilnius, on July 11-12, Mircea Geoana declared that it will be "extremely dense in important decisions", both in terms of our relationship with Ukraine and for the defense of NATO territory, "every centimeter square", including on the eastern flank, including for Romania.

"There will be important decisions regarding the relationship with our partners - the Republic of Moldova, Georgia and Bosnia Herzegovina and obviously, the implementation of many decisions from Madrid. Already, in a specific form, the beginning of thinking for the anniversary Summit in July 2024 in Washington, when our Alliance will be 75 years since its establishment," Mircea Geoana also affirmed.

During the day, the NATO official was also received by the county and local authorities and had a discussion with the president of the CJ Bihor, Ilie Bolojan, with the management of the Oradea city hall, and during the evening, a meeting is also scheduled with the management of Oradea University.

The program of the deputy general secretary of the Alliance will continue on Friday, in Timisoara, with other activities, including visiting some military units and attending the graduation ceremony of students from Mihai I University.