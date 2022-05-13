Mircea training ship, with 92 students aboard, returns to Romania after almost two months of training

Mircea training ship, with more than 90 students aboard, returns to Romania on May 16, after about two months of international training, the General Staff of the Naval Forces (SMFN) informed on Thursday.

The sailboat "Mircea" will dock on Monday, at 17.00, in the Constanta Military Port, one day before the day it celebrates 83 years since entering the service of the Romanian Naval Forces. The ship thus concludes the first major international training voyage this year."Mircea training vessel departed on March 24, having aboard 92 students in the first year of the Military School of Military Masters of the Naval Forces. During the 54 days of voyage, 'Mircea' training ship has made stops in the ports of Souda in Greece, Sete in France, Castellon in Spain, Naples in Italy and Istanbul in Turkey," the SMFN said in a press release.The ship also participated in the International Maritime Festival "Escale a Sete" - France, and in the International Maritime Festival "Escala a Castello," organised by the municipality of Castellon in Spain.