Mirel Talos, Anca Damian, laureats of the Academy Awards for 2019

The Romanian Academy Awards for 2019 will be awarded, on Wednesday, in an edition to be held both with physical attendance and online, among the winners being writer Mirel Talos, for the novel "Somewhere in Transylvania", and film director Anca Damian, for the animation "Marona's Fantastic Journey" (co-production Romania, France, Belgium).

"The event will take place at the Hall of the Romanian Academy, in hybrid format, with the participation of the members of the General Assembly and the winners," the Communication Office of the Romanian Academy states in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

As every year, there are 14 scientific sections of the Romanian Academy considered for the awards, namely: literature and philology, history, mathematics, physics, chemistry, technical sciences, information technology, biology, medicine, agronomy, forestry, sociology, psychology, philosophy, fine arts, theatre and music.During the event, which starts at 10.00 am, the Romanian Academy will award nine "Academic Merit" diplomas and eight "Cultural Distinction" diplomas to institutions and personalities of the cultural and academic world, including the Centre for Transylvanian Studies, television journalist and producer Lucia Hossu-Longin, actors George Mihaita, Horatiu Malaele, Maia Morgenstern.