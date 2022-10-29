Moldovan Parliament's Grosu tells Her Majesty Margareta: We thank Romania for always being with us

The European Union has shown a very courageous, very correct decision of solidarity, cohesion and has extended a helping hand to the Republic of Moldova, but also to the Ukrainian people, the President of the Moldovan Parliament, Igor Grosu, said on Friday at the meeting with Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown, thanking Romania for always being with his country, Agerpres informs.

"It is an event full of hope, especially in the current conditions in which we have an invasion, an unjust war waged against our neighbour, Ukraine. The European Union proved a very brave, very fair decision, of solidarity, cohesion and extended a helping hand to the Republic of Moldova, to the Ukrainian people. (...) We also have to thank Romania for being with us all the time by us. I know all the steps taken at the level of the Presidency, the Government, the Parliament, at the diplomatic level and at the Royal House in supporting our aspiration", said the President of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Grosu, at the meeting with His Majesty Margareta and Prince Radu.

At the same time, the President of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova thanked for the support provided by Romania in the context of the energy crisis.

"Unfortunately, the Russian Federation resorts to harsh and inhumane gestures in relation to the energy infrastructure and the innocent population: women, children, the elderly. Romania was with us. It was the first to help us. (...) We hope to get over this winter. I think the time has come and we will do everything necessary to become even more energy independent, to stop being blackmailed with gas and electricity," said Igor Grosu.

He predicted that in the current geopolitical context and the energy and heat crisis, a new wave of refugees from Ukraine is expected.

"We are prepared. A part will stay with us, but another will go to Romania: women, children, old people. This is the profile of the new wave. We will do our best to support them," Igor Grosu said.

Her Majesty Margareta expressed her support for the Republic of Moldova through various projects.

"We want to help as much as possible with our voice, with our power. We came here, we talked to the people here. I think we can speak with a stronger voice. There are some projects we can do. There are projects that we can do and there are things called soft power. It is important that we have the energy and the history behind us and the love for this country. We want to be more useful than usual in this unique historical moment. We want to develop some practical ideas, if possible," said the Custodian of the Crown.

Prince Radu declared, for his part, that he will support the case of the Republic of Moldova in front of the Western chancelleries regarding the accession to the European Union, "just as we did for our country when it entered the EU".

"HierMajesty and I understand very well how urgent and important this moment is that does not often come in history as a chance. We are very aware, based on the experience we had with Romania's accession to the European Union, how important it is to always be everywhere, to talk to all strata of society, with all the thoughts coming from civil society and the economic environment to the political one. The West's understanding of our part of the world is very little. Less than we could imagine in such a connected world of communication. Very little is known, very little is understood about the mechanism of this corner of the world. We are very happy to make it known. We do not have a mandate of 4 years, nor 8, nor 12. It is given by the One Above, not by the voters. So we are very happy to do this day by day, as we did for our country when it entered the EU. In our visits we would like to support the accession to the EU," Prince Radu stressed.

Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown, paid a visit to Chisinau on Friday, together with His Royal Highness Prince Consort Radu, during which they had a series of meetings with officials from this country.