Moldovan PM Filip says accession to the EU remains the only plan; efforts to be intensified

Moldovan Prime Minister Pavel Filip stated on Thursday that the accession to the European Union remains the only plan of his country and the efforts will be intensified in the context of Romania holding the Presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of next year.

"I reiterated once again that the accession to the European Union remains our only plan and our efforts will be intensified including in the context (...) of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU," Pavel Filip told a joint news conference with Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, at the end of the joint sitting of the national governments of the two countries, which was held at the Victoria Palace.

On the other hand, he mentioned that Romania is the main trade partner for the Republic of Moldova.

Furthermore, the Moldovan PM mentioned the Romanian aid for the development of education and culture infrastructure of his country.

