Monica Niculescu and Gabriela Ruse qualify for quarterfinals of female pair of US Open

The Romanian pair Monica Niculescu / Gabriela Ruse qualified for the quarter finals of the doubles event within the US Open tennis tournament, the last Grand Slam of the year, after defeating Leylah Fernandez (Canada ) / Erin Routliff (New Zeealand) couple with 6-1, 4-6, 6-2, in New York, on Monday.

The Romanian team achieved the victory after almost two hours of playtime (1h 56 minutes).

Monica Niculescu and Gabriela Ruse secured a check worth 93,000 dollars and 430 WTA doubles points, and will play in the quarters with the winners from the match of Raluca Olaru (Romania) / Nadia Kicenok (Ukraine) - Alexa Guarachi (Chile) / Desirae Krawczyk (USA).