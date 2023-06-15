More than 20 foreigners, discovered at Varsand Border Crossing Point hiding in two trailer trucks

More than 20 migrants have been caught in the last 24 hours trying to leave the country illegally, hidden in two trailer trucks loaded with goods that were leaving for Germany and were checked at the Varsand Border Crossing Point.

"Two Romanian citizens, driving Romanian-registered trailer trucks, presented themselves for border formalities on their way out of the country. According to the documents accompanying the goods, the drivers were transporting textiles and bearings for companies in Germany. Following a thorough check of the means of transport, 22 foreign nationals were discovered hidden in the semi-trailers among the goods being transported," Arad Border Police said on Thursday.

Following checks, the migrants were found to be from Ethiopia, Nepal, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Afghanistan, aged between 20 and 43.

In both cases, the Romanian drivers are under investigation for migrant smuggling. AGERPRES