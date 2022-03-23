More than 300 hectares of vegetation and forest burn down in Giurgiu

An area of over 300 hectares of forest litter, dry vegetation, shrubs and thornbush, in multiple outbreaks, burned down in a fire in the area of southern Giurgiu Port.

"A fire of dry vegetation and shrubs broke out on Tuesday in the Port area of the Giurgiu municipality. Due to the strong wind, with gusts of 65 kilometers per hour, the fire spread rapidly over hundreds of hectares and covered the Ramadan forest on the banks of the Danube. As the fire had several outbreaks and spread rapidly, 70 firefighters were called in to put it out, some of them being alerted in their spare time. Firefighters acted with five fire trucks that were constantly refueled, but also with shovels and fire extinguishers. The extinguishing action was a long one, after seven hours of intervention the firefighters managed to liquidate all the outbreaks that were maintained by the strong wind," stated, on Wednesday, the spokesperson of ISU Giurgiu, Nicoleta Beianu.

The fire crews were supported by representatives of the Forest District and by the Voluntary Service for Emergency Situations with the Giurgiu City Hall.

The probable cause of the fire was the intentional use of the ignition source.

On Tuesday, Giurgiu County was under a yellow code weather warning for wind intensifications.AGERPRES