More than 80% of ministries should be reorganized by end of February

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu declared, on Thursday evening, on Romania TV, that he hopes that by the end of February over 80% of the ministries will be reorganized.

"I have more than 10 ministries that are currently being reorganized, the project has been made transparent. The General Secretariat of the Government - SGG has finished. I requested that all institutions have a single authorization and approval office, that you no longer go to each office to ask for signatures, regardless of whether you are private or from the central or local administration. Everything that means control will come together in a single department in all ministries. These substantive changes are made over time, and that is what I have proposed in a maximum of six months. I hope that at the end of February, over 80% of the ministries are reorganized," said Ciolacu.

He added that every time we hear the word reform "we get scared".

"We talk about Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan, we always talk about money. No! In the PNRR, first of all, we have to talk about reform. If we want to be a country like outside," the prime minister also stated.