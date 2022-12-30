More than one million driving licenses, almost 1.5 car registration certificates issued in 2022

The Directorate for Driving Licenses and Vehicles Registration Certificates issued, in 2022, 1,069,457 driving licenses and 1,466,982 car registration certificates.

According to a press release sent, on Friday, by the institution, DGPCI specialists performed, in the reference interval, 179,686 registrations of new vehicles and 396,155 registrations of used vehicles and issued plates with the registration number having the letters and numbers of green colour for 6,116 vehicles with zero carbon dioxide emissions, Agerpres informs.

At this moment, at the national level, there are 8,501,718 driving license holders and 9,952,850 registered cars.

According to the information available in the National Register of Driving Licenses and Registered Vehicles, starting from 2010, the number of vehicles registered in Romania increased, on average, by approximately 5 percent per year, and on 28.12.2022 there were registered in Romania 9,952,850 vehicles.

The number of new vehicle registration operations carried out by the General Directorate of Driving Licenses and Registrations in 2022 (until 28.12.2022) recorded an increase of approximately 59% compared to 2010 and approximately 21% compared to 2017, according to the same source

At the same time, the number of used vehicle registration operations performed in 2022 (until 28.12.2022) recorded an increase of approximately 62 percent compared to 2010 and a decrease of approximately 34 percent compared to 2017.

The number of used vehicles registered in Romania is continuously decreasing since 2017, adds the abovementioned source.

The number of electric vehicles registered in Romania experienced an average increase of approximately 114 percent annually, from 2010 until now, as of 28.12.2022, there were 26,277 electric vehicles registered in Romania.

According to DGPCI, following the legislative changes of 2022, which aimed to ensure the visibility of electric vehicles in road traffic, plates with the registration number with green letters and numbers were issued for 6,116 vehicles with zero carbon dioxide emissions.

The number of vehicles written off in 2022 as a result of dismantling decreased by approximately 32 percent compared to 2010 and increased by approximately 147 percent compared to 2017.

Also, DGPCI reminds that starting from May 20, 2018, when the notion of "suspension of registration" was introduced in the national legislation, until 28.12.2022, vehicle registration was automatically suspended in 9,500,277 cases (as many as as a result of the expiration of the periodic technical inspection, as well as as a result of the failure to fulfill the obligation to request the transcription of the transmission of the ownership right within 90 days of acquisition).

The suspension of the registration of a vehicle due to the failure to fulfill the obligation to request the transfer of the ownership right within 90 days of acquisition and the mentions regarding the alienation of a vehicle cannot be made upon request, these operations being made only following the notifications made by the bodies tax officials who operated the removal of the vehicles, explain the DGPCI representatives in the same press release.