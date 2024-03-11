Motorcycles, mopeds, excepted from obligation to be equipped with medical kit, reflective triangles, fire extinguisher

The Chamber of Deputies adopted on Monday a draft law according to which moped and motorcycle drivers will be exempted from the obligation to carry reflective triangles, a first aid kit and a fire extinguisher.

In this regard, the draft law adds on to article 8 of the Government's Emergency Ordinance no. 195/2002, establishing the exemption of license holders for categories AM, A1, A2 and A from the obligation to have reflective triangles, the first kit aid and fire extinguisher.

"To be driven on public roads, motor vehicles, with the exception of AM, A1, A2 and A categories, agricultural or forestry tractors and trams must be equipped with a homologated medical first aid kit, two reflective triangles and a fire extinguisher," the normative act provides.

The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body for this normative act.