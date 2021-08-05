Motorcyclist who assaulted man on two-wheeler, remanded

The man who threw a motorcycle helmet at a person traveling on a two-wheeler near the intersection between Calea Vitan Barzesti and Oltenita Road in Bucharest, causing the latter to cross the dividing line separating the flows of traffic moving in opposite directions and to be fatally hit by a car, was remanded, following a non-final decision of the Bucharest Tribunal.

The prosecutors with the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Bucharest Tribunal specified, on Thursday, in a press release with regard to the incident resulting in the death of a person, that occurred on Wednesday in Bucharest, near the intersection between Calea Vitan Barzesti and Oltenita Road, that they ordered the charging and detention of a man, under the aspect of committing the crime of murder.

"Based on the evidence administered, the prosecutors established that on Wednesday, at 6:30 pm, while riding a motorcycle on Splaiul Unirii from Calea Vacaresti to Targul Vitan, when arriving near the pedestrian crossing at the intersection between Splaiul Unirii and Calea Vitan Barzesti, stopped at the red light, the defendant was hit in the back by a man traveling on an electric two wheeler. Amid contradictory discussions, the two insulted and threatened each other, leaving thereafter the respective area and heading towards the intersection between Calea Vitan Barzesti and Oltenita Road," the prosecutors note, Agerpres informs.

According to the quoted source, the motorcyclist arrived first near the respective intersection, got off the motorcycle and waited on the road for the arrival of the victim who was riding on the electric two-wheeler.

"When the victim approached, the defendant ran towards him with the intention of assaulting him, causing him to cross the dividing line between the two directions of travel, throwing a motorcycle helmet at him and hitting him in the head area, causing the victim to lose his balance and fall on the road, and being hit head-on by a car that was legally driving in the opposite direction," the investigators explain.

Prosecutors say that following the impact between the car and the victim resulted in a serious injury to the victim, who was transported to a medical facility, where he died about an hour and a half after the impact.