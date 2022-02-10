MP Ionel Danca: Any additional day with PSD-PNL Government is attack on Romanians' standard of living

Unaffiliated deputy Ionel Danca claims that any additional day with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) - National Liberal Party (PNL) Government is "an attack" on Romanians' standard of living, and the issue of energy bills can be resolved through the adoption of the draft law he initiated together with this MP colleagues from the Force of the Right.

"There is no excuse. The government led by Ciolacu and Ciuca, on the orders of President Iohannis, should urgently resign. The PSD-PNL Government is not able and does not want to resolve the issue of energy bills and cannot continue in their posts. Any additional day with the PSD-PNL Government is an attack on Romanians' standard of living," wrote Danca, on Thursday, on his Facebook page.

He added that the "bomb of energy price increases has exploded," and the gas and electrical energy bills that started coming in this month show "a massive failure and a national disaster of the PSD-PNL Government."

"Where is the cap, where are the compensations, what happened with regularization for the months November - January, promised by Ciolacu, Ciuca, Citu, Virgil Popescu and others? Where is President Klaus Iohannis that is keeping these incompetents in their posts? The solution is simple. Stop the robbing in Romanians' bills. Strike down the exorbitant taxes that the state is collecting for reckless spending and electoral handouts and use the outrageous profits of energy producers, held by the state, to compensate prices. It's only necessary for the PSD-PNL majority to adopt the draft law to reduce energy prices, initiated together with the MP colleagues from the Force of the Right, and bills will reduce immediately through the reduction of VAT to 5%, elimination of excise taxes, green certificates and the cogeneration tax, plus a correct application of the compensation mechanism for all consumers and for the November-March period," said the deputy.