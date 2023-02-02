 
     
Municipalities with forests in national parks to receive compensations from this year, Environment minister says

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
tanczos barna

The municipalities that own forest areas in the national parks, in areas with exploitation restrictions, will receive, starting this year, compensations, announced Thursday, in northeastern Bistrita, the minister of Environment, Waters and Forests, Barna Tanczos, told Agerpres.

"The year 2023 comes with something new: until now, compensations could not be paid to municipalities on the forest fund owned by local public authorities in protected areas; starting from 2023, for the forests owned by municipalities in national parks, in the strict protection zone or in sustainable development zone with restrictions, we will be able to pay compensations. (...) They are foreseen in the budget. The compensations for Q1, meaning total exploitation restriction, were 780 RON per hectare, if I am not mistaken, so somewhere between 750 and 800 RON is compensation for Q1. The compensation for Q2 is a little smaller. Private owners have benefited from these amounts so far," explained the minister.

The compensations will be paid annually, based on the requests submitted by the administrative-territorial units through the forestry authorities.

Minister Barna Tanczos is certain that, if these compensations are correct and paid on time, the municipalities will have every interest in protecting and valuing the forests in the national parks.

