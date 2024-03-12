Muslim community in Romania has valuable contribution to the development of our society, president Iohannis says

The Muslim community in Romania has "a valuable contribution to the development of our society, being an eloquent example of coexistence among ethnicities, religions and cultures," Romanian president Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday in a message sent on the occasion of the beginning of the month of fasting Ramadan.

"Muslims in Romania have played an active and important role in achieving our national goals and in strengthening Romania's prestige internally and internationally," Iohannis said.

According to the president, on Ramadan, the Muslim community "shares its traditions and heritage, in which faith to God and loyalty to Romania and the Romanian people are intertwined."

"Together, we have wisely built a society based on diversity, knowledge and mutual respect. We all want an inclusive future, built around solidarity and peace, a future based on European humanist and democratic values, options that I am convinced we will reaffirm in the 2024 electoral year and which will help us overcome together the challenges of the moment," Klaus Iohannis stressed.

He urged that the month of fasting Ramadan "should also be an occasion for reflection and balance this year, to bring joy, hope, spiritual light and full communion, both in the family and in society."

The message was presented by presidential adviser Sergiu Nistor at the Iftar Dinner.