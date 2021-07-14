Nasui: Economy Ministry to be reformed: reducing 39 pct of management positions and 30 pct of execution positions

Leadership positions in the Economy Ministry will be reduced by 39 pct, and execution ones by 30 pct, announced on Wednesday Economy Minister Claudiu Nasui, who mentioned that this will be one of the most important job-cutting efforts in state institutions in the past ten years, agerpres reports.

"The current Economy Ministry is the result of several divisions and merging of ministries. Useless ministries created only to offer sinecures in political negotiations. That is why the Economy Ministry wound up having a lot of structures and, especially, a lot of bosses," wrote, on Facebook, Claudiu Nasui.

He showed that the Romanian state is massively oversized, and in the past years the number of state employees and new institutions in Romania has grown because each politician wanted to increase his power, his positions and his budget on the back of taxpayers."That is why state spending kept increasing. That's why we wound up having thousands of useless structures, institutions and agencies. We know very well some of them: Byzantine institutions, research academies, countless agencies and for any reason, etc. There are effectively hundreds of such structures established only to give management positions to politically-connected persons and to give wages to party staff. All of this from our money. The time has come to reform this state. There is no need for so many heads and directors in the Economy Ministry. We need a small state focused on what it should do. One that generates lower expenses for taxpayers and less bureaucracy. Through this reorganization we reduce redundant positions and departments that never showed their use. Romania will be powerful the moment politicians realize taxpayer money is sacred. We are not allowed to waste it. Especially when the state takes half our salary, and that's without accounting for VAT and excises. If we want to reduce the fiscal burden, especially in labor, we must reform the state and reduce spending," the Economy Minister emphasized.According to the organization chart published on the institution's website, the Economy Ministry has 839 employees, of whom 123 in the foreign economic network.