National Bank launches gold coin marking 300 years since building of Kretzulescu Church in Bucharest

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) will launch, on November 28, a gold coin with the theme "300 years since the building of the Kretzulescu Church in Bucharest" into the numismatic circuit, the central bank announced.

The coin has a nominal value of 100 RON, round shape, diameter of 21 mm, weight of 6.452 grams and serrated edge.

The obverse of the coin shows an image of the Kretzulescu Church in Bucharest, the year of issue "2022", the coat of arms of Romania, the nominal value "100 RON" and the inscription "ROMANIA".

The reverse of the coin shows a detail from the Kretzulescu Church architecture and the inscriptions "Kretzulescu Church" and "300 YEARS".

"The gold coins, packed in transparent methacrylate capsules, will be accompanied by presentation brochures, as well as certificates of authenticity, drawn up in Romanian, English and French. The certificates of authenticity bear the signatures of the governor of the National Bank of Romania and the central cashier," the release mentions.

The maximum mintage for the gold coin is 1,000 pieces.

The selling price for the gold coin is 2,900 RON, without VAT, including the presentation brochure and the certificate of authenticity.

The gold coins with the theme of 300 years since the building of the Kretzulescu Church in Bucharest have circulation power in Romania.AGERPRES