National Museum of Art to host "Victor Brauner. Between the oneiric and the occult" exhibition

The "Victor Brauner. Between the oneiric and the occult" exhibition, which underlines the original character, with local sources, of the famous artist's creation, as well as his contribution to the surrealist movement, one hundred years after its launch, in 2024, will be on display from Friday until April 30, 2024, at the National Gallery of the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR).

Part of the current managerial programme since 2016, the exhibition presents, through more than 100 exhibits, the initial sources of the artist's creation, coming from popular spirituality and his sensitivity for the occult and esoteric practices, as well as the evolution of his artistic means towards a surrealist aesthetic which, through Victor Brauner, has known new dimensions of manifestation on the coordinates of the oneiric and the occult, informs MNAR.

"The public will be transported into the specific universe of the artist through a spectacular scenography evoking the surrealist universe, having the opportunity to see, in some cases for the first time, an exhibition material consisting of: paintings and graphic works from the National Museum of Art of Romania, Musee national d'art moderne - Centre Pompidou, Musee d'Art moderne et contemporain de Saint-Etienne Metropole, Musee d'Art moderne et contemporain de Strasbourg, Galati Museum of Visual Art, Tara Crisurilor Museum of Oradea," say the representatives of the museum institution.

Works from private collections, esoteric books and period newspapers, avant-garde magazines and books illustrated by the artist, unpublished documents from the National Archives of Romania, ethnographic objects, photographs and documentary films from the interwar period will also be presented.

The exhibition will host the screening of "Les illuminations successives" section from the "Victor Brauner - Le grand illuminateur totemique" (2014) film, directed by Fabrice Maze.