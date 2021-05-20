NATO to conduct 4,000-strong NOBLE JUMP 2021 multinational exercise in Romania

Over 4,000 NATO troops, including Romanian soldiers will deploy almost 600 pieces of defence equipment in the NOBLE JUMP 2021 Multinational Exercise, which will take place, May 19 - June 2, in Romania, the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN) announced on Thursday.

According to a MApN press statement, the NOBLE JUMP 21 exercise, planned by the Supreme Headquarters Allied Power Europe (SHAPE) and led by the Joint Forces Command Naples, is the third stage of the NATO STEADFAST DEFENDER 21 exercise containing training sequences for NATO forces by deploying them in a very short time to Romania.

"Within the NOBLE JUMP 21 Exercise, the Headquarters Multinational Division South-East (HQ MND-SE) facilitates the deployment on the Romanian soil of the land component of Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF): six convoys belonging to the Turkish VJTF contingent crossed into Romania via the Giurgiu Border Crossing Point today, May 20, after transiting through Bulgaria," the MApN points out.

MApN informs that 250 Turkish soldiers with 125 pieces of military equipment will be stationed in Bucharest, May 20-21, and will continue their journey to the Getica National Joint Training Centre at Cincu, Brasov County, on May 21.

The NOBLE JUMP 21 exercise consists of deploying the land component of the VJTF by roads and railways, air and maritime ways on the Romanian soil aiming for the Getica National Joint Training Centre at Cincu.

The exercise includes, overall, training activities of a multinational nature as provided for under the CET-FIT Combat Enhancement Training - Force Integration Training training programmes, reports agerpres.