NATO's Geoana calls premature talks of his bid for Romania's presidency

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said on Wednesday that talks of his bid for President of Romania in the next presidential election are premature.

He said, at the end of a fact-finding visit to the headquarters of the 51st Vulturii Special Operations Battalion in Targu Mures, that at this moment he does not want to be disturbed by any other thought, adding that he will choose his future after he finishes his job at NATO.

"I am involved, as is natural, moral and ethical, in the position of high responsibility that I hold at the top of NATO. I am hundred percent dedicated to this moment of my career and I believe that the most important thing is that we each do our duty today and tomorrow. There are many rumours... I think it is much too early for such talks. There are many other problems that bother the Romanians and the allied countries; there is war on the border, this is a complicate time. That's why I don't give myself up to being disturbed by any other thought or insinuation about the future. The future belongs to all of us, and I am in a position to have the luxury of choosing what kind of future I want after I finish my job at NATO (...) and that is an open subject," said Geoana.

On Wednesday, the NATO senior official met the leadership of the 51st Vulturii Special Operations Battalion Command to discuss the capabilities of the special operations forces. He was shown around stands with weapons, defence equipment and military hardware and attended a special operations event. AGERPRES