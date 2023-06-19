NATO's Geoana tours Campia Turzii Air Base.

Deputy Secretary General of NATO Mircea Geoana on Sunday toured the 71st General Emanoil Ionescu Air Base at Campia Turzii, where he found a degree of "flawless" interoperability between the Romanian military and other NATO troops deployed there, told Agerpres.

In Alba Iulia on Sunday, where he arrived by bicycle from Ciugud on the Via Transilvanica route, Geoana told AGERPRES that he was visiting Transylvania for two days, in Cluj-Napoca for the Transylvania International Film Festival (TIFF) and in his official capacity at the Campia Turzii base.

"When I visit NATO countries, and even more so our country, Romania, I visit military bases, those that are in some form of collaboration with NATO, such as Campia Turzii. There, in addition to Romanian soldiers, there are also American and British soldiers, professional pilots who do their duty to our Alliance. Last year when I visited Cluj, I went to Bistrita, where there is a mechanised brigade serving with NATO forces, and I saw the same professionalism, the same accelerated modernisation of our military capabilities and a flawless degree of interoperability between the Romanian military and othe NATO troops - American and British military in this case."

Geoana added that he is happy to see that, mentioning that NATO will continue to make this type of investment.