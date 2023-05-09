New European Cybersecurity Competence Centre to be inaugurated in Bucharest.

The new European Cybersecurity Competence Centre will be inaugurated in Bucharest, on Tuesday, in the campus of the Polytechnic University, with the participation of Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and some senior European officials, according to a press release of the European Commission Representation in Romania, told Agerpres.

According to the press release, the centre aims to support innovation and industrial policy in cyber security, as well as to develop and coordinate EU cyber security projects.

"The European Cybersecurity Competence Centre is responsible for the management of EU funds for the current EU long-term budget (2021-2027), in particular the adoption of cyber security work programmes, as well as the management of cyber projects under the Digital Europe Programme and the Horizon Europe Programme," according to the release.

In addition, it will manage security operations centre projects under the Commission's proposal for a European cyber shield and work with a network of national coordination centres to create an ecosystem for innovation and competitiveness in cyber security across the EU.

Quoted in the press release, Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton said that cyber security is a key priority and protecting our digital sovereignty requires joint efforts.

The European Cybersecurity Competence Centre brings together resources and high-level experts from across the EU to develop innovative solutions to cyber threats and to increase our resilience to attacks. Working together, we can build a safer and more secure digital world for all Europeans, said the European Commissioner.