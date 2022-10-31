New Minister of Defense, Angel Tilvar, swears oath of office

Angel Tilvar swore the oath of office as Minister of Defense on Monday, before President Klaus Iohannis, in a ceremony that took place at the Cotroceni Palace, told Agerpres.

The interim President of the Senate, Alina Gorghiu, the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, the Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, the deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor, the presidential adviser Ion Oprisor also participated.

On Monday, President Klaus Iohannis signed the decree by which Angel Tilvar was appointed as Minister of National Defense. Previously, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca sent this proposal to the head of state after the Social Democratic Party's National Political Council decided, with unanimous votes, to nominate Senator Angel Tilvar as Minister of Defense.

On October 24, Vasile Dincu announced that he had resigned from the position of Minister of Defense, citing the "impossibility of collaboration" with President Klaus Iohannis. Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca took over this portfolio on an interim basis.