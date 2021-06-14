 
     
New orders in manufacturing industry rise 21.8 pct in first four months

New orders in the manufacturing industry have increased by 21.8 pct in nominal terms in the January 1 - April 30, 2021 period, compared to the similar period of 2020, according to the National Institute for Statistics (INS).

Thus, new orders in the manufacturing industry, in the first four months of 2021, compared to the similar period of 2020, have increased overall by 21.8 pct, due to increases recorded in the long-term use goods industry (+38.3 pct), the intermediary goods industry (+25.5 pct) and the capital goods industry (+22.4 pct). The current use goods industry dropped 5.4 pct.

According to the INS, new orders in the manufacturing industry, in April 2021, compared to the previous month, grew 0.7 pct overall, due to increases recorded in the intermediary goods industry (+8.6 pct), the current use goods industry (+6.1 pct) and the long-term use good industry (+2.5 pct). Decreases were recorded in the capital goods industry (-4.0 pct).

Furthermore, new orders in the manufacturing industry, in April 2021, compared to the corresponding months of last year, have increased overall by 93.0 pct, due to increases in the capital goods industry (+119.3 pct), the long-term use goods industry (+102.1 pct), the intermediary goods industry (+72.2 pct) and the current use goods industry (+24.7 pct), agerpres reports.

