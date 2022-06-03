New vehicle registrations in Romania, up 19pct in May 2022

More than 12,000 new vehicles were registered in Romania in May 2022, up 19% from the same period in 2021, according to a preliminary analysis published by the Association of Automobile Manufacturers and Importers (APIA), based on data from the Directorate of Driving Permits and Vehicle Registration (DRPCIV).

Out of the total of 12,125 registered vehicles, 10,198 units were motor vehicles, up 24% over the reference period.

The top five brands in the May rankings are Dacia - with 2,991 units, Toyota (962), Ford (862), Skoda (703), and Hyundai (639).

January - May 2022, new vehicle registrations advanced 32.9%.

On the other hand, used cars, of which 135,275 units were registered in the first five months of 2022, declined 19% y-o-y.

Regarding new commercial vehicles (LCV, HCV, Minibus and Bus, as well as special vehicles), 1,927 units were registered in May 2022, down 2.2% y-o-y, and a volume of 8,694 units in the first five months of 2022, down -8.2%, y-o-y.

On the other hand, registrations of used commercial vehicles followed a negative variation of 23%, y-o-y.

In the case of new motorcycles (motorcycles, scooters, ATVs), official data show a 20.4% increase in registrations as against the first five months of 2021.

