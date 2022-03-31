Nicolas Schmit: 'Romania's handling refugee situation really remarkable'

Romania had a massive inflow of Ukrainian refugees on its hands and has handled the situation remarkably well, European Commissioner for Employment and Social Protection Nicolas Schmit told a news conference in Bucharest on Thursday.

"We had a discussion about the social and economic situation and the refugees in Romania. I think I expressed the Commission's gratitude and high appreciation for what the Romanian government and the Romanian people are doing for these refugees. Romania has been faced with a huge inflow of people from Ukraine who flee this criminal war and I think the way this situation has been handled is really remarkable. I can only thank you, the government and the people of Romania," Schmit said, Agerpres.ro informs.

European Commissioner for Employment and Social Rights Nicolas Schmit was on a working visit to Romania on Thursday, meeting on the occasion with Minister of Labor and Social Solidarity Marius Budai.

The main topics of discussion were the EU's response to the military conflict in Ukraine and refugee support, social reforms under the Recovery and Resilience Facility: labor and skills shortages in Romania, the reform of the public employment service, the public pension system, as well as the national targets for 2030.

The European official assured that Romania and the countries facing the crisis of Ukraine refugees will receive support from the European Commission, so that these efforts do not affect assistance to vulnerable groups affected by poverty and social exclusion.