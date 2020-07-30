 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Nicusor Dan, about common right-wing candidates in Bucharest: I am optimistic

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Nicusor Dan

The candidate for the Bucharest City Hall, Nicusor Dan, expressed, on Thursday, his trust that the right-wing parties will "have the wisdom" to reach "an agreement" in what regards candidacies for local elections, as they have done in his case, designating him joint candidate for the Bucharest Mayoralty.

"I have faith that these four parties (e.n. - National Liberal Party - PNL, Save Romania Union - USR, Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity - PLUS, People's Movement Party - PMP), looking at the will of Bucharesters to get rid of the Firea - PSD administration, as they had the wisdom, in March, to find a joint candidate for the Bucharest City Hall, will have the wisdom to find a deal (...) for all candidacies and we go together and united in these elections. I am optimistic," Nicusor Dan mentioned.

Nicusor Dan held a press conference in District 6 of Bucharest, on the topic of Park&Ride parking lots.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.