Nicusor Dan: Four playgrounds in Cismigiu will be modernized, 3.45 million RON investment.

Four playgrounds in Cismigiu Park will be modernized, the total investment for these works being 3.45 million RON, the mayor of the Capital, Nicusor Dan, announced in a message on Facebook.

In this sense, the mayor points out, the Administration of Lakes, Parks and Recreation of Bucharest (ALPAB) has signed with City Global Construction SRL the contract for "the purchase of new, modern equipment, made of the latest generation materials, with a high degree of finishing and which confers increased safety in operation".

According to the contract, the playgrounds will be replaced in a month and a half. Nicusor Dan reminds that the repairs to the four playgrounds in the State Circus Park were recently completed and by the end of this month the repair work will be completed in two other playgrounds in the Bordei and Tineretului Parks, told Agerpres.

"For another 18 playgrounds under the administration of ALPAB, we will launch in the next period the acquisition procedure for the rehabilitation, modernization and/or replacement of the equipment in the playgrounds," the mayor added.