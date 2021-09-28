Nicusor Dan supports maintaining right-wing alliance at national level

The general mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, said he wants the right-wing alliance to be maintained in Parliament, so that there is correspondence with the right-wing alliance in the General Council of Bucharest.

"We have an alliance that worked in Bucharest. Of course there are reproaches in all directions - I did not make mine public - but this alliance worked. (...) At the national level, I want this right-wing alliance to exist, that won the 2020 parliamentary elections, and to have a correspondence between the right-wing alliance in the General Council and the right-wing alliance in Parliament, because this is how the people of Bucharest and the Romanians voted for us," he told B1 TV.

Asked whether the election of the new PNL chairman will have implications for the relationship between the Bucharest City Hall and the Government, the mayor said he was optimistic that a series of talks would begin after the end of internal "effervescence"."I was elected mayor of Bucharest in a coalition. I have things to say, but I will say them within this coalition. I am optimistic that now, after this internal effervescence is over, we will start discussing more. (...) If we look coldly at what exactly happened a year ago, any analyst in this country will tell you that the solution that was chosen - is the merit of the chairs of each of the parties in this coalition - was the only solution that interrupted the PSD administration in Bucharest," mentioned Nicusor Dan.