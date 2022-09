Nine Romanians have advanced to the women's singles round of 16 of the W15 Brasov Cup ITF tennis tournament, prize pool 15,000 US dollars.

After Ioana Gaspar won on Tuesday, eight other Romanian players won on Wednesday: Ilinca Dalina Amariei, Simona Ogescu, Andreea Elena Iordachi, Mara Gae, Cara Maria Mester, Anastasia Safta, Ioana Zvonaru and Maria Theodora Stancescu, told Agerpres.

It should be noted the defeat of second seed Lavinia Tanasie by Italy's Jessica Bertoldo, 6-2 6-4.