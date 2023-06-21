No victims following fire that occurred on Wednesday at Petromidia refinery (Rompetrol)

There are no victims as a result of the fire that occurred on Wednesday at Petromidia refinery, all the employees of the installation, as well as from the other sections of the refinery, have been evacuated, the representatives of Rompetrol Rafinare stated in a press release.

"During this day, a fire occurred in the Mild Hydrocracking (MHC) facility, at the end of specific maintenance work. Immediately, the facility's employees reported the incident to the internal emergency service and to the refinery's dispatcher, who, in turn informed the authorities, according to the procedures in force. There are no victims, all the employees of the facility, as well as from the other sections of the refinery, were evacuated," the company's press release states.

Until the arrival of the Emergency Situations Inspectorate special vehicles, the first interventions were carried out by the firefighters of the Petromidia refinery, who managed to limit the impact.

"In collaboration with the authorities, we are making every effort to put out the fire and remedy the situation," emphasize the representatives of the company that operates the Petromidia refinery.

Previously, Mihai Dragan, director of Communication in the Ministry of the Environment, Water and Forests stated to private TV broadcaster Digi24 that the wind direction in the Petromidia refinery area will be East-South-East, which means that the smoke from the fire there points towards the sea and so far there are no excesses of particles in the air quality. The representative of the Ministry of Environment added that specialists from the National Environmental Guard will go to the refinery to analyze the situation.

This is the second fire at Petromidia in the last two years. On July 2, 2021, an explosion followed by a fire occurred at a refinery facility, and as a result of this accident three people lost their lives.

Petromidia Navodari is the largest refinery in Romania and one of the most modern in the Black Sea and the Mediterranean Sea area.

Rompetrol Rafinare, a member of KMG International, operates the Petromidia refinery of Navodari, which includes the Petrochemical Division, and Vega refinery of Ploiesti.