Number of dissolved companies down 0.81pct, in 2019 (ONRC)

The number of dissolved companies dropped by 0.81 percent in 2019 compared to the same period of the previous year, to 34,080 units against 34,358 companies in 2018, according to the data centralised by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

Most dissolutions were registered in Bucharest - 5,905 companies (down 12.09 percent compared to 2018) and in the counties of Timis (1,717, - 6.28 percent), Constanta (1,717, + 6.98 percent) and Cluj (1,640, - 11.83 percent).

Compared to last year, the largest increases in the number of dissolved companies were registered in the counties of Bistrita-Nasaud (+ 60.59 percent), Teleorman (+ 50.40 percent) and Caras Severin (+ 40.17 percent), while the most significant decreases were recorded in the counties of Botosani (- 36.63 percent), Ialomita (- 26 percent) and Neamt (- 21.31 percent).

In December 2019, 2,863 dissolutions were registered, most of them in Bucharest (441) and in the counties of Constanta (184), Cluj (153) and Timis (134).

The area of activity with the highest number of dissolutions in 2019 was the wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles where 10,129 dissolutions were recorded nationwide. Against the same period of 2019, deregistrations in this sector decreased by 611 percent.

Constructions and manufacturing industry were another two areas of activity where a high number of dissolutions was recorded 3,342 and 3,073, respectively. AGERPRES (