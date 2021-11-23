Obor Central Halls in Bucharest closed by Consumer watchdog for major irregularities

The commissioners with the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) have closed the Obor Central Halls in Bucharest, on Tuesday, for major irregularities, ANPC announced on Tuesday.

"On November 23, 2021, the control team from the Regional Commissioner for Consumer Protection (CRPCR), Bucharest-Ilfov region, coordinated by the chairman of ANPC, Mihai Culeafa, carried out ample verifications regarding the observance of the legal provisions in the Obor Central Halls, one of the Capital city's reference commercial points. 26 economic operators were controlled, receiving 30 fines, with a total worth of 365,000 lei and 2 warnings," the ANPC press release mentions.

Furthermore, 11.5 tons of unsafe food items were withdrawn and removed from market, mostly food, meant for human consumption, meat products and dairy products and 25 economic operators were temporarily shut down.

ANPC commissioners proposed to close the company that manages the Obor Central Halls for a maximum duration of 6 months.

The deficiencies identified by the ANPC commissioners target: non-observance of the storage temperature and exposure for sale recommended by the producer; displaying for sale outside the refrigeration spaces (ambient environment temperature's commercialisation) for meat, meat products and dairy products; use of the refrigeration units that were not properly cleaned (areas with rust, food resides, dirty ice buildup, mold, etc.); commercialisation of food items that were not safe and of food products with a limit date of consumption expired; access routes with broken sandstone, level difference for unmarked stairs, which are a danger for shoppers.