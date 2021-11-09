 
     
Olympic Committee, Paralympic Committee to get shares of gambling fee revenue

On Tuesday, the Chamber of Deputies passed a bill that provides financial support to the Romanian Olympic Committee and the National Paralympic Committee in the sense of sharing the gambling fee revenue.

There were 312 ayes and one abstention.

The bill provides for 1% of the fees charged for issuing gambling licenses going to the Romanian Olympic Committee and 0.2% of it to the National Paralympic Committee.

The law enters into force on January 1, 2022.

The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body in this case

