Only ice hotel in Fagaras Mountains to be no longer built because of lack of now

For the first time in the last 16 years, the hotel owners from Balea Lake can no longer build, this winter, the only ice hotel in the central Fagaras Mountains, due to the lack of ice in Balea Lake, which is at over 2,000 meters altitude, representatives of the unusual hotel said on Tuesday for AGERPRES.

"The ice hotel will not be built this season, due to the lack of ice," said Alexandru Unchesel, from the Ice Hotel.

Although on Tuesday at the Balea Lake the lowest temperature in Romania was recorded, minus 17 degrees Celsius, and the snow layer measured 166 centimeters, it seems that if this hotel were built now, it would not be as profitable as in other years. In previous years, the hotel was inaugurated on Christmas and hosted tourists until close to the Easter holidays.

To build the frozen hotel, the builders had to cut large pieces of ice from Balea Lake with the chain saw. Due to the heat that was in December, the lake did not freeze fast enough and long enough to have the raw material for the hotel.

Tourists from several countries have booked for rooms at the ice hotel at the Balea Lake, but will have to wait for next winter with the hope that the temperature will be lower and the snow more abundant here, so that the ice hotel and the church and the igloos that existed in previous years, can be erected.