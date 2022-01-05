Optional pension funds, assets worth 3.28 billion lei on November 30, up 15pct

Optional pension funds had assets worth 3.28 billion lei, as of November 30, 2021, up 15pct compared to the same date last year, according to a report of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), Agerpres reports.

"Most of the investments were made locally (91pct), most of them denominated in lei (89pct)," the report states.Government securities had the highest share of assets, of 2.003 billion lei, respectively 61.11pct. On the second place were the shares, with 914.493 million lei (27.90pct). Corporate bonds ranked third, with 118.291 million lei, respectively 3.61pct of total assets.According to ASF data, the voluntary pension funds had 560,716 participants in November 2021.The following pension funds are active on Pillar III: Aegon Essential, Azt Moderato, Azt Vivace, BCR Plus, BRD Medio, Generali Stabil, NN Activ, NN Optim, Pensia Mea and Raiffeisen Acumulare.