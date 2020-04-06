Orban on wearing masks: You cannot impose obligation as long as masks not accessible to people

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Sunday evening that he recommends the use of protective masks, but the obligation cannot be imposed as long as the production capacity cannot be ensured so that every citizen can purchase their own masks at reasonable prices.

"You cannot impose this obligation as long as there is no production capacity that gives every citizen the opportunity to purchase, at decent prices, reasonable prices, the quantities of masks needed. Surely there is this recommendation, but who is going to impose this obligation without giving the citizens the opportunity to find these masks ... I do not think improvisations are doing any good. The citizens need the so-called surgical masks that offer an important degree of protection and which are not for close contact with people who are at risk of being infected," said Orban, in an interview with private broadcaster Digi 24.

The prime minister also said that talks are being conducted with the representatives of some companies for accreditation so that they can produce masks.

The citizens of Vaslui County will have the obligation to leave the houses only if they have their nose and mouth covered with protective masks or other textile materials, the members of the County Committee for Emergency Situations (CJSU) have decided.

According to the prefect of Vaslui County, Mircea Gologan, the measure will take effect from April 6.

The Galati County Committee for Emergency Situations (CJSU) also decided, on Friday evening, that it is necessary to wear the means of protecting the mouth and nose in public spaces by all the citizens of the county, reads information sent by the Galati Prefecture. According to the quoted source, the decision comes into force on Monday and applies in public spaces, such as commercial spaces, markets, public institutions and construction sites. AGERPRES