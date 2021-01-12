Orban: PNL Congress must be organized when the epidemiological situation allows

Chairman of the National Liberal party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Monday evening that, although he explained that the date of the PNL congress would depend on the epidemiological situation, he saw that there would be two opinions regarding the organization of the congress, one according to which he would like it to take place sooner and another according to which Florin Citu "wants a congress later on".

"It's a broad process [organizing the PNL congress, ed.n.], most likely, depending on how the pandemic and the vaccination campaign evolve, when the restrictions are reduced we will start the procedures. They take time, because, for example, it will be a period of general meetings in local organizations, which will be about two months, then another two months as long as the county conferences take and then the congress will take place.Although I publicly announced this and explained, it was in a news site that I want a congress sooner and Florin Citu wants a congress later, saying that there is a dispute, that Florin Citu would also like to run for the PNL presidency," Orban told private broadcaster B1 TV.

He added that, in his view, the PNL congress should take place when sanitary measures allow.

"I have stated that my view is that the congress must be organized when the epidemiological situation allows it. It is a broad democratic process, which starts from the bottom, at the grassroots, we have general assemblies in every local organization, that's the first step. At these general assemblies in each local organization, the local leadership is elected and delegations are established at the county conferences, where the county leadership is elected and where delegations for the congress are established," Orban said.