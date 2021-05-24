Orban: There are no resources in order to afford another child allowance increase this year

The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, declared on Monday, in Pitesti (northwest of Bucharest), that there are no resources available for increasing child allowance this year.

"Opinions have surfaced... I would rather not comment. I am certain that we will reach a solution. PNL, and not only PNL, the majority of this coalition has decided upon a form in the Senate through which child allowance would increase only as of the 1st of January. Let's be honest, there are no resources available in order to afford another increase of allowance this year if we want to increase them next year as well. As such, we support the formula for increasing children's allowance which was made on January 1, instead of July 1, and to happen next year," Orban said, quoted by Agerpres.

Asked by the journalists if there are USR PLUS (Save Romania Union and Party of Liberty Unity and Solidarity alliance) or UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) to oppose this variant, Orban answered: "I will not comment, let them express it publicly."